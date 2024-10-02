Lauryn Hill Responds to Former Bandmate Pras’ ‘Scheme Of Fraud’ Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lauryn Hill has responded to fellow Fugees co-founder Pras Michél’s lawsuit, which accuses her of fraud, breach of contract, and other claims related to the group’s canceled 2024 tour and their shortened 2023 tour. In a statement to Variety, Hill called Michél’s suit “baseless” and filled with “false claims and unwarranted attacks.” She added that Michél’s complaint failed to mention that he received overpayments for the last tour and still owes the substantial loans she had extended to him “as an act of goodwill.”

Hill said the 2024 tour was being planned regardless of the Fugees’ involvement, contradicting Michél’s claim that Live Nation required the participation of all three Fugees members. Michél’s publicist countered Hill’s statement, questioning why she hasn’t provided an accounting to Pras, allowed an audit of her financial records, or explained where the “eight-figure advance” from Mammoth Entertainment went.

Michél’s attorneys, Robert Meloni and Thomas McCaffrey are representing him in the lawsuit, while Hill is represented by Howard King, who called the suit “desperate and unfortunate” and filled with lies. King said it was disappointing that Michél failed to show appreciation for Hill’s financial support during his legal battles.

Hill’s statement further detailed her side of the story. She claimed that the 2023 tour was expanded to include the Fugees to help Pras, who needed money for his legal defense. She also stated that Pras was given a $3 million advance and that she and Wyclef Jean deferred their own advances to ensure he had the funds he needed. According to Hill, Pras has yet to repay the money, breaching their agreement. Hill noted that she covered most of the tour expenses herself and put together the entire production.

Hill referred to Pras’ recent legal troubles, including his conviction for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and his involvement in the 1MDB scandal, which involved financier Jho Low. Hill explained that her decision to involve the Fugees in her solo tour was to help Pras during his time of need, but she had not been involved in his decisions that led to his legal troubles. Despite their current disputes, Hill expressed hope for a positive outcome for Pras.

Michél’s lawsuit argues that Hill used the Fugees reunion as an opportunity to enrich herself while presenting herself as his “savior,” alleging that millions of dollars flowed to Hill. The suit also claims that Hill has refused to provide Michél with an accounting of the tour finances, an issue his publicist highlighted in the response to her statement.

In her statement, Hill reiterated that she is not interested in further antagonizing Michél, stating: “I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down.” Despite the attacks, Hill expressed compassion for Michél, wishing for a resolution to his current situation.