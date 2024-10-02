Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Music Tectonics Creator Fair: Where Creators Connect & Grow [75% OFF]

Music Tectonics
(HYPEBOT) – The Music Tectonics Creator Fair is where music creators meet brands and learn hoe to grow their careers in the creator economy.

Attendees can play with new instruments and creator tools, watch instrument showcases, learn from successful music influencers like SEIDSand meet brands and artists on October 23, 2024 in Santa Monica, CA.

Connect with RolandAlphaTheta (including Pioneer DJ), ArtiphonBandLabBlipBloxEternal Research, Feeture, and more.

See the schedule and get your ticket at musictectonics.com/creator-fair-splash.

Apply the code BITMTFAIR to get in for just $25 ($100 value) if you buy by October 8!

The Creator Fair runs alongside the Music Tectonics Conference October 22-24.

