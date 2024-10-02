Spotify’s Global Head Of Music Jeremy Erlich Announces Exit

Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s Global Head of Music, is set to leave the music streaming company, transitioning into an advisory role until February 2025.

According to Hits, Erlich shared in an internal memo that he would be embarking on an “entrepreneurial journey,” something he’s been wanting to pursue for a while: “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time and now feels like the right time to pursue it. This was a very difficult decision but, as I’ve said many times before, you are the best team in the industry and I know you’ll be in good hands going forward.”

Erlich joined Spotify in 2019 as Head of Music Strategy after his tenure at Interscope Records, where he signed K-Pop stars Blackpink and served as CFO and EVP of Business Development. Before Interscope, he worked at Universal Music Group, starting in 2011, where he played a key role in acquiring EMI Records. He was later promoted to Global Head of Music at Spotify in July 2021.

Following Erlich’s departure, his direct reports—Sulinna Ong (Global Head of Editorial), Joe Hadley (Global Head of Music Partnerships and Audience), and Madeleine Bennett (Global Head of Music Go-to-Market)—will report to David Kaefer, Spotify’s VP of Music and Audiobook Business.

In his memo, Erlich reassured the team that he would remain in an advisory capacity to support Kaefer and guide the team through the transition: “While change can feel hard, I’m confident that this will only result in great things for the team and I’ll be here to help you all navigate through it.”