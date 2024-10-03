Free Music Business News With No Paywall: Hypebot

(HYPEBOT) – Media that covers music business news, music marketing, and music tech is putting more and more of its content behind paywalls. But Hypebot provides 100% free music business news and always will.

This is not a criticism of other platforms. They are doing what they need to do to survive in the face of the obstacles that will see more than a third of all US newspapers go out of business before the end of 2025.

Hypebot, launched 20 years ago to explore the changing music business, has continuously operated as a lean labor of love. With Alana Bonilla’s help, I mix daily original journalism alongside republished stories from expert sources.

We’ve been helped in that effort by the most genuinely artist-centric company I know, Bandsintown, who acquired Hypebot in 2019.

Spread the word that the Music Business News and other content on Hypebot is always 100% free!

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.