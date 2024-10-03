Mötley Crüe Announce A New Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — British rock icons Mötley Crüe announced plans to return to Las Vegas for a residency at Park MGM in the Spring of 2025.

The band, including guitarist John 5, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, and frontman Vince Neil are lined up for a series of shows from March 28-29, April 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12, 16 and 18-19.

The residency will be the band’s third in Las Vegas, following previous runs in 2013 and 2015 at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence. We’ve always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we’ve always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We’re excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years.”

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for the residency will be donated to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Intiative with Live Nation.

Tickets for the shows go onsale on October 11th.