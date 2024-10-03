Narcís Rebollo Named CEO & President Of UMG’s Global Talent Services As The Agency Becomes A Standalone Operation

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Global Talent Services (GTS), UMG’s Latin artists services agency, announced the appointment of Narcís Rebollo to the roles of CEO & President as the company becomes a standalone operation, independent from UMG’s local labels.

Rebollo will assume his newly created role with immediate effect, taking on oversight of GTS’s operations and divisions in the U.S., Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

“It is a great challenge, responsibility and an honor for me to lead GTS globally, as we begin this next chapter in its history. Throughout my career I have always been motivated by a connection with artists as the driving force behind our work. Today more than ever, our artists need strategic support from a company that is both fully focused on management, but with the ability to deliver global services and support. With the explosion of interest and influence of live music, and music driving social engagement and conversation more than ever, I strongly believe that GTS is perfectly positioned to provide the best support for Latin artists around the world. I would like to thank Jesús López for this opportunity, and my entire team at Universal Music Spain and Portugal for sharing these exciting years alongside me as the company grew and evolved. I am convinced that they will continue achieving great success in the future,” Rebollo stated.

Based in Madrid, Rebollo will report directly to Jesús López, Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula. Additional leadership changes in Universal Music Iberian Peninsula’s operations will be announced in the coming weeks, UMG said.

Rebollo most recently served as President, Universal Music Iberian Peninsula, with oversight of UMG’s recorded music and GTS operations in Spain and Portugal. He began his career at the independent music company Divucsa, but has held roles at BMG and the EDM label Max Music. He also served as founding partner and Vice President of independent music company Vale Music, focused on EDM music.

He joined Universal Music Spain in 2006, serving in a variety of roles that include Director of New Business and GTS, as well as Managing Director, before being appointed to his most recent role as President of Universal Music Iberian Peninsula.

“Narcís is one of the most experienced executives in Latin music. His vision of the evolution of the business and the expansion of Latin music around the world in recent years, has led him to create a very successful team in Spain and Portugal in the areas of management, booking, promotion and brands. GTS was born with the purpose of being a full-service agency for artists, and the time has come for it to become an independent business unit within UMG. Narcís is without a doubt, the perfect leader to undertake the growth of GTS globally, and I would like to thank Narcís and his team for their great contribution to our music division in the Iberian Peninsula and wish him much success in his new role,” said UMG’s Jesús López.

Launched in 2007, Global Talent Services has grown over the years to become one of Latin music’s leading artist services agency, providing a gamut of offerings, including management, booking, promotion, and brand partnerships. The company currently operates in eight countries had has more than tripled its business in the past decade.