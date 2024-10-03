Newport Folk Festival Announces Stewardship Program With Nathaniel Rateliff As First Appointee

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) – For over 65 years, Newport Folk has been one of the most storied American cultural institutions in music. Audiences and artists alike return each year to its hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long-running tradition of diversity, discovery, and artistic virtuosity. Inspired by its founders, Newport Jazz creator George Wein, and musician Pete Seeger, Newport Folk will bring its cherished community to the forefront with the creation of the Newport Folk Stewardship Program. At its core, the program hopes to identify remarkable individuals with a demonstrated history of enriching and supporting the legacy of Newport Folk. The Newport Folk Stewards will pledge to continually challenge and celebrate the “Folk Family” by pioneering meaningful initiatives that impact the future of the Festival in significant and collaborative ways.

Its first appointee is acclaimed artist and band leader Nathaniel Rateliff. Chosen for his artistry, perseverance, and continued allyship, the position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. As the first Newport Folk Steward, Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship, and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

“We spoke to people in and outside the organization about who would be best for the position and there was a clear consensus that Nathaniel should be the first. Not only is his indefatigable nature best suited to help us establish what it means to be a steward of Newport Folk, but mostly because he truly embodies what it means to be a ‘Folk Family’. He has always answered our call to help a cause, played every stage, and has been a force behind some of our biggest musical moments including the 2022 star-studded Paul Simon tribute set (Simon’s first appearance in four years). If that’s not enough, he’s also one of the kindest and most considerate people I know. I see him as being our ‘Human in Residence’ as we embark on this new endeavor,” says Newport Festivals Foundation Executive Producer, Jay Sweet. The long-time executive producer will continue to helm the festival while supporting Rateliff in his additional advocacy initiatives.

The creative communion between the Newport Folk audience and the artists who play it has long been one of the most unique and prized relationships in music. The openness and receptive nature of the Newport crowd allows new and legendary artists alike to step out of their comfort zone, debut new projects, and collaborate at the highest level. Rateliff aims to recognize the traditions while working to cultivate new ones that honor this rapport.

“I have always held the Newport Folk Festival in high regard historically, but once I finally attended as a performer, it felt life-changing,” says Rateliff. “I was immediately drawn into the community of musicians and fans. There is a general feeling of family among everyone present, and I consider it an honor to help curate, cultivate, and expand the spirit of Newport and the community that exists there. I view this as a valuable opportunity to learn from the talented performers who return each year, as well as from the dedicated fans and individuals who help shape the festival into what it has become today.”

Raised in Hermann, Missouri, Rateliff began his music career playing drums in his family’s church band. In seventh grade his father was killed in a car crash, forcing him to drop out of school to provide for his family. At 19, Rateliff moved to Denver, working night shifts at a bottle factory and trucking while testing songs at open mics. In 2002, Rateliff formed Born In The Flood, who quickly garnered a local following—their debut LP If This Thing Should Spill landed in 2007. Rateliff then shifted his focus to a more stripped-down, intimate effort, releasing Desire and Dissolving Men under the moniker Nathaniel Rateliff & The Wheel on Public Service Records, Memory of Loss, another folky solo album on Rounder Records, followed by 2013’s Falling Faster Than You Can Run on modyvi records and the Closer EP. Rateliff then formed the rock outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Since their 2015 self-titled breakthrough album, the band has established themselves as generational talents through their dynamic live performances and growing catalog of essential studio recordings. The band has released three LPs, two EPs, and a live album, appeared on Saturday Night Live, and their first arena tour will include performances at Chicago’s United Center and Madison Square Garden. Their new LP South of Here is another mighty leap forward.

“Kudos to Jay Sweet and his team at Newport Folk Festival. You continue to be a beacon of inclusivity, imagination, curiosity, and kindness in our troubled world,” says longtime supporter of the festival Fiona Prine. “How lucky are we to experience the open arms of this beloved community you have shepherded so well. I can’t think of a more perfect candidate than Nathaniel Rateliff to carry the torch for this new program. Of course, he is a dear, dear friend to me and my family. In addition to being a respected and renowned artist, he exemplifies the best of humanity in his advocacy work and his love of people. I can’t wait to witness what Nathaniel will bring to this program. George Wein and Pete Seeger are most happy.”

Sweet continues, “It is our great hope that the Newport Folk Stewardship Program will add to the creative fabric of our institution’s history while continuing to serve the needs of our entire community for years and years to come.”