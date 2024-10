BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency, in partnership with Frank Riley and High Road Touring, announced the signing of rock, jazz, and blues legend Boz Scaggs for worldwide bookings.

According to TKA, Scaggs is currently in the midst of planning a North American tour for the Fall of 2025.

Scaggs will be repped at TKA by Jack Randall and Frank Riley at High Road.