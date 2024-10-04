Country Music Icon Garth Brooks Responds To Sexual Assault Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Garth Brooks is addressing new sexual assault allegations brought against him by a former makeup artist Brooks’ former employee filed a lawsuit on Thursday, accusing him of sexual assault and battery. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the alleged incident took place in 2019 during a work trip. The woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” first began working for Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999 and later started working for Brooks in 2017.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brooks denied the allegations, claiming he has faced threats and extortion for several months. “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” Brooks stated.

In a related development, Thursday’s lawsuit also highlighted a separate suit filed last month in Mississippi federal court by an anonymous “celebrity” plaintiff. Brooks confirmed he was behind this earlier filing, which aimed to prevent his accuser from publicly sharing her allegations, referring to them as “ongoing attempted extortion.”

He continued, “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

The lawsuit claims that during a trip to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute to Sam Moore, Brooks, and the makeup artist were booked in a single room instead of separate rooms. The complaint states that Brooks allegedly appeared naked in the bedroom doorway, flexing his muscles, which led to the alleged assault. “Jane Roe” also accused Brooks of engaging in inappropriate behavior, including sharing explicit messages, groping her, and making sexual remarks.

Attorneys for “Jane Roe” released a statement applauding their client’s courage: “The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood, and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music. We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions, and his efforts to silence our client… was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.”

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Brooks’ team and any developments will be updated.