Eric Church Signs Over Publishing Royalties For New Single To Home State Of North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (CelebrityAccess) – To provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for North Carolina, Eric Church announces he is signing over all of his publishing royalties for his new song to the people of North Carolina. The song, Church’s first new solo release in over three years, is titled “Darkest Hour” and is now available everywhere.

“From Western North Carolina, East Tennessee, Upstate South Carolina, parts of Georgia, and even Florida which took a direct hit, there are so many places that were impacted. Specifically in the area that I’m from, the mountains of Western North Carolina were devastated. Some places are just biblically gone. These are our family members, they’re our friends, they’re our neighbors – and they’re in dire need of help,” reflects Church. “And I’ve been in the studio for a while, trying some different things and exploring creativity. I had this song that I’d written, and the line that struck me in light of the recent devastation was ‘I’ll come running,’ because there are a lot of people out there right now who are in their darkest hour and they need people to come running. We were going to wait to release music until next year, but it just didn’t feel right to wait for this song. Sometimes you give songs their moment and sometimes they find their own moment.”

“This song, ‘Darkest Hour,’ was the best way I could think to try to help. We’ve been helping with boots-on-the-ground efforts, but this is something that will live beyond just the immediate recovery. This is not a quick thing to fix, so hopefully ‘Darkest Hour’ will be able to contribute to that for a long time to come. This song goes to my home, North Carolina, now and forever.”

He continues, “‘Darkest Hour’ is a song dedicated to the unsung heroes, the people who show up when the world’s falling apart. This is for the folks who show up in the hardest times, offering a hand when it’s most needed, and standing tall when others can’t. Even in your darkest hour, they come running. When the night’s at its blackest, this is for those who are holding the light, guiding the lost and pulling us through. The message of the song specifically in this time is about Hurricane Helene and the people that need help, but in a broader view, it’s about any challenging times that we have in our life, which we’ll all have. And it’s always important to know that in your darkest hour, there are people that will come running, there are people that will help. And I think it’s also important to be one of the people that go running when other people need help.”

All I really know is I never know

What’s coming around the bend

But you should know you’re not alone

Hang on and hold my hand

In your darkest hour

Baby I’d come runnin’

In your darkest hour

I’d light your way

Baby don’t give up

I’ll do everything in my power

To take even a minute off your darkest hour

In addition to his efforts in his home state, Church’s Chief Cares will be assisting not only in North Carolina but in all states and communities affected from Appalachia to the Gulf.