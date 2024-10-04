More Performers And Special Guests Announced For American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced additional performances and special appearances including musical powerhouses Nelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Sheila E. on the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, an evening celebrating half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history will air the two-hour broadcast special on Sunday (October 6) on the CBS Television Network.

• Three-time AMA winner Nelly will honor Hip-Hop’s evolution and greatest moments on the AMAs with a performance of his greatest hits. Special guests Chingy, J-Kwon, and members of the St. Lunatics are set to join Nelly for this epic performance of Hip-Hop anthems.

• The legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who are known for their iconic sound of funk, disco, and pop, will perform their hit song “Le Freak,” the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records, as well as Nile’s collaboration with Daft Punk and Pharrell for “Get Lucky.” Both iconic songs showcase the career of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers.

• Two-time AMA nominee Sheila E. will join previously announced Chaka Khan, celebrating 50 years of achievements by female artists throughout AMA history with a dynamic performance of Khan’s iconic anthem “I’m Every Woman.”

The night will also feature special appearances by entertainment heavyweights including two-time AMA winner (Backstreet Boys) AJ McLean, actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer, Golden Globe winner, singer/songwriter Kate Hudson, three-time AMA winner (*NSYNC) Lance Bass, 15-time AMA winner, entertainment icon and Queen of Country Music Reba McEntire, multi-award winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, and four-time AMA nominee Smokey Robinson.

These newly announced performances and appearances add to an already star-packed lineup:

• Two-time AMA winner Brad Paisley will honor the late Charley Pride, the first American Music Award (AMA) winner for Country Male and Country Album, as well as perform his brand new single

• The incomparable Gladys Knight, a seven-time AMA winner who performed on the first American Music Awards in 1974, will return to the AMAs stage 50 years later for an encore performance of “Midnight Train to Georgia”

• Celebrating the history of Rock music at the American Music Awards, three-time AMA winners and iconic global Rock superstars Green Day will perform their latest #1 hit, “Dilemma”

• Multi-award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson will honor 22-time AMA winner Whitney Houston, one of the top AMA winners of all time, with a moving performance tribute

• Country superstar and five-time AMA winner Kane Brown will celebrate the legacy of Country Music with a performance of classic and current hits

• Kicking off the 20th-anniversary celebration of The Emancipation of Mimi, music icon and ten-time AMA winner Mariah Carey will perform hits from her multi-platinum album

• Global sensation and singer-songwriter RAYE, will perform the James Brown classic “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” following a retrospective on the American Music Award of Merit, an award which has been presented to legends including Annie Lennox, Billy Joel, James Brown, Prince, Whitney Houston, and more

• K-pop phenomenon Stray Kids will deliver a special performance honoring the legacy of Boy Bands

• On the Rocks Premium Cocktails, the official cocktail of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, will celebrate the legacy of the AMAs with a special on-air toast with Lance Bass.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will serve as a tribute to the past 50 years and feature dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary special guests, and exclusive never-before-seen footage from DCP’s extensive archives, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture.

The program will feature themed highlights from AMAs’ expansive show archives, each culminating with an original performance or artist interview. Segments will look back on the evolution of specific artists and genres at the AMAs, as well as award and performance milestones. The performances created just for AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, will include collaborations, debuts from today’s hottest stars, and appearances from AMAs legends.

The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, will return in May 2025.