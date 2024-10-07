Sony Music Publishing Inks Agreement With Songwriter Julian Bunetta

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has signed a global publishing deal with Julian Bunetta, the multi-genre songwriter and producer behind some of today’s biggest hits.

Bunetta’s extensive body of work has surpassed 30 billion streams and includes collaborations with artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, One Direction, Niall Horan, and Rudimental. This year, Bunetta co-wrote and co-produced Carpenter’s hit “Espresso,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl US charts. He also worked on Swims’ “Lose Control,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and several airplay charts, including Pop, Adult Pop, and Adult R&B.

Bunetta’s recent success includes Carpenter’s single “Taste,” which held the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles chart for an entire month. His past work also includes One Direction’s “Story of My Life” and “Drag Me Down,” Horan’s “Slow Hands,” Rudimental’s “These Days,” and Rhett’s “Look What God Gave Her.” He also contributed to Rhett’s Grammy-nominated album Life Changes.

Bunetta’s accolades include a 2019 Ivor Novello Award, 12 BMI top-performing song awards, over fifteen RIAA multi-platinum and platinum certifications, five US Radio No. 1s, and seven Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s.

Bunetta expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “I’m excited to be working with the Sony team. I’ve known Katie and Jon nearly my whole career, and they’ve always been incredibly supportive of my songwriting.”

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, added: “Julian and I have crossed paths many times since the beginning of his career, and it has been incredible to see all that he has accomplished. His continued success speaks volumes about his talent and integrity, and we are honored to be on this journey with him.”

Sony Music Publishing’s SVP of Creative Katie Welle also praised Bunetta: “Julian is an exceptional talent who continues to up his game. His authenticity shines through in everything he works on, and he brings the best out of everyone. We are excited to join forces with Julian and his team, and we look forward to further extending his success together.”