Jaime Kelsall Joins Paladin Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Paladin Artists is pleased to announce that agent Jaime Kelsall has joined the company effective immediately. Kelsall joins several of her former colleagues from APA and The Agency Group who are now with Paladin Artists. She will be based in Los Angeles.

Kelsall started her career in New Orleans at the House of Blues as a college intern in the music department. She went on to work at Absolute Artists Agency in San Francisco, where she met Bruce Solar, who eventually brought her with him to The Agency Group in Los Angeles. She then moved over to APA where she spent the next 20-plus years. She has represented clients across many different genres including Dionne Warwick, Fitz and the Tantrums, ZZ Ward, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph, Michelle Branch, Rickie Lee Jones, Kinky, and many more over her decades-long career.

Kelsall is no stranger to the Paladin team, having worked closely with Paladin co-founders Steve Martin and Andy Somers, as well as Bruce Solar, while at APA.

“I am excited to be working with my colleagues at Paladin Artists most of who are longtime friends from points in my career,” said Kelsall. “I look forward to starting a new chapter here and getting back to my passion in finding new artists, helping to develop their talent on the road, and being a part of sharing their music.”

“We are all thrilled to have the talented Jaime Kelsall join our team at Paladin,” says Solar. “We are excited to have her continue her journey with us that started so long ago and bring her expertise and professionalism to our company.”