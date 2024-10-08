Martha Davis And The Motels Cancel Remaining Shows For 2024

(CelebrityAccess) — Martha Davis, frontwoman of the new wave band The Motels, announced that the band is pulling out of all remaining tour commitments for 2024 as she takes some time out for her health.

“I just canceled our remaining shows of the year… I think it’s time i come clean with you lovelies that have purchased tickets for upcoming shows…aside from badly breaking my wrist on September 9, I’m also in the mopup stages of a two year breast cancer thingie…had the estrogen blocker, the lumpectomy and now radiation. The radiation has caused me to lose my voice…so no guitar, no voice…no shows… I’m doing well and will be delighted when all this is over…last radiation is on the 23rd..yay!” Davis shared in a statement provided by her publicist.

“In the last two months the universe has been playing dodgeball with me while my feet are velcroed to the ground. Started writing a new song…”I’m starring in my own shitshow!” I love and miss you all so much, and I can’t wait to get back at it,” she added.

She went on to thank her medical team for making her treatments tolerable as well as her new manager, Raquel Bruno and the members of The Motels.

“Thank you to all my wonderful doctors, nurses and technicians? Thank you for making treatment FUN. I also want to thank my new manager Raquel Bruno, she’s had my back through all this…and more than anything i want to thank my band Clint, Nic, Eric and Marty…i love you with all my heart!!…m.”

Formed in Berkeley in 1971, The Motels are known for hits such as “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer”.

Affected shows include a performance at the Adventist Health Amphitheater in Tulare, CA, on November 8th and San Francisco’s DNA Lounge on Nov. 9th.