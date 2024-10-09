Alex Key And John Paycheck To Headline Hurricane Helene Benefit Show

WILKESBORO, N.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist John PayCheck, son of the late country music legend Johnny Paycheck, announced he’s teaming up with N.C. Alex Key, who has organized the Appalachian Aid Music Festival to benefit Hurricane Helene victims.

Set for Carolina West Wireless Community Commons in downtown Wilkesboro, N.C. on October 19th, the concert will help to raise money for Musicians Mission of Mercy, a 501(c)3 non-profit Christian relief organization based in North Carolina who will distribute funds across the affected region.

Along with Alex Key, John PayCheck, the event’s lineup also includes Wayne Henderson, The Contenders, Taylon Hope, Matt Bizzell, Holy Water, BRB with more performers to be announced.

Additionally, the event will allow free entry to Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Firefighters, EMS, First Responders, Linemen, Corporate Tree Removers, Military, and children 12 with proper ID and with the understanding that a donation is also highly encouraged.

Tickets will be $20 for GA and are available on Eventbrite.