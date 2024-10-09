Massey Henry Donates $250,000 To Support Toronto’s Massey Hall

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Massey Henry, the executive search firm specializing in the financial services industry, announced a donation of $250,000 to support Massey Hall, the not-for-profit Toronto venue and Canadian cultural institution.

The contribution will support the future operation of Massey Hall and in recognition of the gift, the Hall has renamed its newly established Artist Lounge in honor of Massey Henry.

The donation was announced by Massey Henry Managing Partner Michael Henry, a direct descendent of Hart Massey, who founded Massey Hall in 1894.

“This gift reflects my family’s longstanding commitment to the arts and is a call to action for others, notably young entrepreneurs, to give back to the communities and institutions that shape us,” said Henry at an event marking the donation. “The Massey family has long followed the adage of ‘Work, Save, Give’ and this contribution continues that tradition. I hope it inspires emerging entrepreneurs to realize that giving can begin early in their journey, and that contributing to meaningful causes is deeply fulfilling.”

The event also featured remarks by Canadian writer and member of the Order of Canada, Charles Foran, and Jesse Kumagai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall.

“This generous gift is a testament to the Massey family’s enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to the arts. It exemplifies the type of leadership we aim to inspire within the business community, while highlighting the impactful role cultural institutions like Massey Hall have in shaping the cultural fabric of our city, and beyond,” Kumagai stated.