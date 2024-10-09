The Broadcasters Foundation Of America Offers Hurricane Relief

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) is delivering emergency financial assistance to qualifying colleagues in the radio and TV industry who have been personally hit hard by Hurricane Helene. The Foundation’s Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that enables the charity to get emergency funds to those in desperate need quickly.

“Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues,” noted Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “We’ve already approved over half a dozen requests and that’s just the beginning. Based on the number of requests from previous disasters, we know that figure will grow significantly as those impacted by the storm assess their damage and determine the costs.

“We’ve also reached out to groups and state associations in the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene and asked them to inform their employees and members that we are here to provide aid to those who need it most,” McCarthy added. “Our colleagues cannot be left alone to struggle.”

Individuals in radio and television may apply for emergency aid to see if they qualify by clicking below or visiting www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

With Hurricane Milton approaching Florida, the Foundation will also provide Emergency Grants for qualifying applicants affected by the incoming storm.