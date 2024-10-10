Warner Music Group Benelux Acquires Cloud 9 Recordings And Blue Skies Publishing

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group Benelux announced the acquisition of the of one of the leading independent labels in the region, Cloud 9 Recordings.

The influential and award-winning Cloud 9 Recordings includes an extensive catalog and represents artists such as Claude, Jaap Reesema, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Snelle, and Turfy Gang, and has the catalog of Antoon.

Following the close of the acquisition, the Cloud 9 team will relocate operations relocate to The Amsterdam Music Harbour, Warner Music Benelux’s creative hub in the Amsterdam Houthavens.

The deal will also see Warner Chappell Music Benelux will enter into an exclusive worldwide administration agreement with Blue Skies Publishing, representing authors such as Claude, Davina Michelle, Edwin van Hoevelaak, Flemming, Frank van Etten, John Dirne, La Fuente, and Snelle. The music publisher represents about 100 songwriters and owns catalogs that include more than 100 top 40 hits, including songs from artists such as Dolly Dots, Luv’ and Willeke Alberti.

Following the acquisition, both the Cloud 9 and Blue Skies will continue to operate as standalone entities with their current teams. Raymond van Vliet will remain as President of Cloud 9 Recordings, and will continue his responsibilities at Blue Sky, WMG said.

“We are very excited to welcome Raymond and the Cloud 9 team. Cloud 9 has made a significant impact on the Dutch music industry with its versatility and expertise. In the past five years, they have had eight Number One hits in the Dutch Top 40 with five different artists. With the expertise of our talented local teams and Warner Music’s global network, we will strengthen Cloud 9’s catalog and create new opportunities and inspiring collaborations for everyone,” stated Niels Walboomers, President of Recorded Music & Publishing, WMG Benelux.

“On November 1st, Cloud 9 Music will celebrate its 20th anniversary. It is a proud moment to sell this incredible company on the eve of this milestone. In the coming years, I will continue to lead Cloud 9, ensuring that my team, enhanced by Warner Music’s expertise, will keep representing our artist roster. We will take the next steps in the careers of our artists and continue to expand Cloud 9 Music. The combination of Blue Skies Publishing’s expertise on the publishing side, along with Cloud 9 Music as a label, provides a rock-solid foundation built on songs. Because at the end of the day, everything starts with a great song,” Raymond van Vliet said.