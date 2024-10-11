The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Steven Weber – Chicago Med, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wings

A really fun interview with Steven who is hilarious as we talk about Chicago Med but mostly his life as an actor and he has an hysterical take on how the importance of fame and wealth in our society and how to get it. Steven and I go on a really funny riff on how it’s so easy to be famous these days by not doing much of anything. And hear Steven’s take on why Europe looks at fame and success differently than we do in America.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/steven-weber-chicago-med-wings-curb-your-enthusiasm/id1118318083?i=1000672537784