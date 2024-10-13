Dr. Dre Hit With $10M Lawsuit From Former Divorce Counselor

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dr. Dre (Andre Young) is facing a $10 million lawsuit accusing him of harassment by Dr. Charles J. Sophy, a psychiatrist who claims to have served as a marriage counselor and mediator for Dre and his ex-wife, Nicole Young. Filed on October 9 in a Los Angeles court, the lawsuit alleges that Dre subjected Sophy to “threats, intimidation, and homophobic rhetoric” after the psychiatrist’s involvement in the couple’s divorce.

Sophy’s lawsuit states that he provided therapy and mediation services for Dre and his wife starting in 2018, and continuing during their divorce proceedings, which ended in a $100 million settlement in 2021. However, in February 2023, Dre allegedly began harassing him through a series of threatening text messages. In these messages, Dre reportedly accused the doctor of ethical violations and made threats like, “You f—ed with the wrong one” and “You’re going to have to pay for that.”

The harassment extended beyond texts, with claims that Dre sent fake FBI agents to Sophy’s home. This incident allegedly prompted Sophy to hire private security and take extreme measures, such as wearing a bulletproof vest. The lawsuit accuses Dre of harassment, emotional distress, and violations of California law, including a hate crime statute due to alleged homophobic threats.

Dre’s attorney, Howard King, responded, accusing Sophy of filing the lawsuit in retaliation after Dre filed a complaint with California’s Osteopathic Medical Board, seeking to revoke the doctor’s medical license. King claims that Sophy encouraged one of Dre’s children to turn against him during the divorce proceedings and tried to force a financial settlement by urging Dre’s son to go public with false allegations.

The case is now set to play out in court, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of Sophy’s role in Dre’s high-profile divorce.