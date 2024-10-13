Jewel Launches Third Annual #NotAloneChallenge

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and mental health pioneer Jewel has announced the third annual #NotAloneChallenge, presented by The Foundation Reserve and iHeartRadio. The mission of the Webby Award-nominated #NotAloneChallenge – a collaboration between iHeartRadio, Jewel, Inspiring Children Foundation and hundreds of founders, CEOs, celebrities, and thought leaders – aims to remind people they are not alone during the holidays while providing free mental health resources. An auction to raise funds for non-profit mental health programming and a free mental health tool kit is available HERE.

Over the past three years, the #NotAloneChallenge has been featured in the New York Times, ABC News, Billboard, NBC News, Reader’s Digest, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and many more. The challenge continues to bring together thought leaders in tech, finance, music, sports, and healthcare to raise awareness around mental health. Recent supporters include Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Chevy Chase, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Steve Wozniak, Sloane Stephens, Marcelo Vieira, and more.

The #NotAloneChallenge inspires people to create a short video sharing their support and advocacy for mental health, then challenge and tag two or more friends to also participate, using the tags #NotAloneChallenge @NotAloneChallenge @InspiringChildren @Jewel @iHeartRadio @FoundationReserve. Individuals also have the option to offer a “Heroic” auction item, for the benefit of the campaign. Auction items will be used to raise funds for Jewel’s non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation and other named charities.

Thanks to the generous support of Dr. George Rapier III and the Foundation Reserve wine and social club, up to $1.2M of donations will be matched. Due to the success of the #NotAloneChallenge, which has garnered over 3.1B social media impressions, Dr. Rapier has expanded the #NotAloneChallenge into a dinner series and summit. The events bring together thought leaders, experts, and musical artists to raise awareness for mental health.

“Anxiety, depression, and suicide rates are at a historic high, yet 50% of Americans who need them, don’t have access to proven tools and resources,” shares Jewel. “My goal in creating the #NotAloneChallenge was to bring together people from all walks of life and every demographic, to highlight the problem in their communities, and to make sure tools are scaled to these mental health ‘deserts,’ that are tailored to them specifically. Misery is an equal opportunist, it does not care if you are black, white, rich, poor, a CEO, famous, a housewife or homeless. But to learn a different way takes education, and sadly education typically costs money. My goal with the #NotAloneChallenge is to democratize mental health so that proven effective tools like the one my Inspiring Children Foundation has been pioneering for 20 years can get in the hands of anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their mental fitness.”

Funds raised from the #NotAloneChallenge will make free online tools and in-person programs more readily available, provide wellness resources to people in need, help develop more advanced mental health care opportunities virtually, and scale the Inspiring Children Foundation’s best-in-class, innovative mental health curriculum. The youth mental health curriculum is delivered through the children’s passions, around academics, project-driven learning, leadership development, community, sports (tennis and pickleball), mentoring, mental health counseling, entrepreneurial skills, and more.