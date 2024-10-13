Thrice Grammy Nominated Group Foster The People Announce ‘Paradise State Of Mind Tour’ With Good Neighbours

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum and Diamond-certified group Foster The People have announced their North American headline ‘Paradise State of Mind Tour’ with special guest Good Neighbours.

The 23-city run, produced by Live Nation, gets underway January 25, 2025, at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA, and then travels through early March. Highlights include stops at such prestigious venues as Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Palladium (February 6), Las Vegas, NV’s Fontainebleau Las Vegas (February 8), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (February 15), Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount (February 24), and Atlanta, GA’s Tabernacle (February 28). Pre-sales begin Tuesday (October 15) at 10 am (local). General on-sales follow on Friday (October 18) at 10 am (local).

The eagerly awaited tour celebrates the recent arrival of Foster The People’s acclaimed new album, Paradise State of Mind, available now via Atlantic Records. Produced by Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and bandmate Isom Innis with contributions from Paul Epworth, Jack Peñate, Chrome Sparks, and Asa Taccone at studios in London and Los Angeles (including East West Studios’ famed Studio Three, the room where The Beach Boys recorded Pet Sounds), the album is highlighted by such acclaimed tracks as “Chasing Low Vibrations,” “Take Me Back” and the cosmically catchy first single, “Lost In Space.”

“I think the trickiest part about this record was trying to be authentic about what had been going on with me,” says Foster, “without writing something super dark and without glossing over it, either. Because, to me, it was really important that hope remain at the core of this whole thing. People need hope. I need hope. And when I think about what hope is – it’s having the courage to walk towards something that you think can be better, while fully acknowledging the darkness and reality around you. That was the goal, walking into this album, which was actually really tricky – to make something that rang true to what was on my mind, but that had this much groove and that would be fun to dance to. You know, to me, they’re like Trojan Horses, the message is hiding in the melody.”

Foster The People continue to celebrate Paradise State of Mind with a top-billed appearance at Austin, TX’s Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday (October 4 and October 11). Foster The People first marked the album’s arrival this summer with an intimate pair of sold-out live dates at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles, CA’s The Roxy Theatre as well as an electrifying performance of “Lost In Space” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

OCTOBER

11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

JANUARY 2025

25 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

28 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

31 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

FEBRUARY 2025

3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

8 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

12 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Denver

14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

22 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

MARCH 2025

3 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues