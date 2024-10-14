Downtown’s FUGA Expands Its Partnership With UNIFIED Music Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown’s B2B distributor FUGA announced it has secured a new partnership with UNIFIED Music Group, an international multi-faceted music service that maintains operations in Melbourne, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Toronto.

The deal will see FUGA provide distribution, marketing, and neighbouring rights services to Unified Music Group’s recorded music labels, including UNFD, Domestic La La, as well as upcoming releases on the Community Music label.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Downtown through this new deal with FUGA. The addition of FUGA’s services supports UNIFIED Recorded Music’s ambitious growth plans. By tapping into FUGA’s technology and music expertise, this collaboration opens new opportunities for our roster, enabling our artists and partners to reach even larger audiences and continue pushing the boundaries of what independent music can achieve,” said Francesca Caldara, Vice President – Recorded Music, UNIFIED Music Group.

The agreement expands upon UNIFIED’s existing partnership with Downtown royalty accounting platform, Curve, which was first established in January 2022. Under the terms of the expanded partnership, UNITED will have access to Downtown’s established infrastructure, including sync and licensing services via Downtown Music Publishing, as well as neighbouring rights collection through Downtown Neighbouring Rights.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with UNIFIED Music Group as they take full advantage of the diverse suite of services we offer across the Downtown ecosystem, from our world-class distribution and marketing solutions to neighbouring rights and UGC management,” said FUGA president, Christiaan Kröner. “This holistic approach underscores the value of Downtown’s interconnected services and will empower UNIFIED’s roster to grow and succeed in an ever-evolving music landscape.”

Henry Compton, FUGA’s representative in the region, comments, “It’s always a privilege to collaborate with a company like UNIFIED Music Group, a true Australian leader in the global music scene. Their commitment to supporting artists and pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with our vision at FUGA, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces.”

UNIFIED’s label rosters include artists such as Silverstein, Thornhill & ERRA (UNFD), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans (Domestic La La) and Ocean Alley, Sarah Saint James, ISHAN (Community.)