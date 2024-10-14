Jelly Roll Drops New Album ‘Beautifully Broken’ Along With Surprise Deluxe Edition ‘Beautifully Broken (Pickin’ Up The Pieces)’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll surprised his fans after releasing his highly-anticipated new album, Beautifully Broken, at midnight with a deluxe edition that includes six additional songs titled: Beautifully Broken (Pickin’ Up The Pieces). Full track list below.

The album Beautifully Broken and Beautifully Broken (Pickin’ Up The Pieces) (Deluxe Edition) follows Jelly Roll’s record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Country charts, Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was the largest debut Country album of the year. Named Beautifully Broken after his current US headlining tour that continues to make headlines and earn critical acclaim, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and current 3X CMA nominee’s radio single “I Am Not Okay” that is Top 3 at Country, Top 15 at Hot AC, Top 25 at Top 40 and Top 20 (#18) on Billboard 100, as well as Top 10 rock radio track “Liar,” ESPN’s 2024 College Football Season anthem “Get By,” and recently debuted track, “Winning Streak,” which he first performed during his musical debut on the premiere episode of SNL’s 50th Anniversary Season (9/28).

As previously announced, net profits from every pre-order of Jelly Roll’s new album Beautifully Broken in his U.S. web store will benefit organizations helping individuals facing challenges with mental health and addiction as part of the album launch.

Earlier last week, Jelly shared the inspiration for naming the album Beautifully Broken during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sit down (9/30) as well as during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, noting that “we are all a bit broken, and all worth saving.”

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN TRACKLIST

1. Winning Streak – Written by Jason DeFord, Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta & Rob Ragosta

2. Burning – Written by Jason DeFord, Zach Crowell, Ian Fitchuk & Ilsey Juber

3. Heart Of Stone – Written by Jason DeFord, Zach Crowell, Blake Pendergrass & Shy Carter

4. I Am Not Okay – Written by Jason DeFord, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley & Casey Brown

5. When The Drugs Don’t Work (feat. Ilsey) – Written by Jason DeFord, Ilsey Juber, Vincent Pontare, Hillary Lindsey & Alysa Vanderheym

6. Higher Than Heaven (feat. Wiz Khalifa) – Written by Jason DeFord, Cameron Thomaz, Taylor Phillips, Jessi Alexander & Brock Berryhill

7. Liar – Written by Jason DeFord, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips

8. Everyone Bleeds – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Amy Allen

9. Get By – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Jon Bellion

10. Unpretty – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Tedder, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson & Amy Allen

11. Grace – Written by Jason DeFord, Ilsey Juber, Ian Fitchuk & Ben Johnson

12. What It Takes – Written by Jason DeFord, Josh Hoge, Josh Miller & Zach Crowell

13. Hey Mama – Written by Jason DeFord, Chris LaCorte, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips & Blake Pendergrass

14. Time Of Day (feat. mgk) – Written by Jason DeFord, Colson Baker, Zach Crowell, Ilsey Juber, Ashley Gorley, Michael Wayne th, Brandon Allen, & Stephen Basil

15. Born Again – Written by Jason DeFord, Alysa Vanderheym, Steph Jones, Devin Dawson & Jaxson Free

16. Guilty – Written by Jason DeFord, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jacob th, Brock Berryhill, Ashley Gorley & Ryan Vojtesak

17. Little Light – Written by Jason DeFord, John Ryan, Alexander Izquierdo, Gregory Aldae Hein, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson & Isaiah Tejada

18. Hear Me Out – Written by Jason DeFord, Alysa Vanderheym, Steph Jones, Devin Dawson & Jaxson Free

19. Woman – Written by Jason DeFord, Joe Reeves, Ilsey Juber, Geoff Warburton & Joe Fox

20. Smile So Much – Written by Jason DeFord, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Marshmello, Rocky Block, John Byron & Ryan Vojtesak

21. My Cross – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Vojtesak, Ilsey Juber, Geoff Warburton & Joe Fox

22. What’s Wrong With Me – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Vojtesak, Rocky Block, John Byron & Blake Pendergrass

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN DELUXE EDITION ADDITIONAL TRACKS

23. Take A Bow (feat. Halsey) – Written by Jason DeFord, Halsey, Zach Crowell, Hillary Lindsey, Jacob Hackworth & Blake Pendergrass

24. Don’t Want To (feat. Keith Urban) – Written by Jason DeFord, Joe Reeves, Ilsey Juber, Geoff Warburton & Joe Fox

25. Devil Down (feat. ERNEST) – Written by Jason DeFord, Taylor Phillips, Ben Johnson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jacob Hackworth & Brock Berryhill

26. Really Gone (feat. Russ) – Written by Jason DeFord, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass & Russell Vitale

27. Past Yesterday (feat. Skylar Grey) – Written by Jason DeFord, Holly Hafermann, Blake Pendergrass, Jessie Jo Dillon & Jesse Frasure

28. Lonely Road (mgk & Jelly Roll) – Written by Nick Long, Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff & Travis Barker

JELLY ROLL 2024 TOUR DATES:

10/11/2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

10/12/2024 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center #

10/15/2024 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena #

10/16/2024 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena #

10/18/2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center #

10/20/2024 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena #

10/22/2024 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena #

10/23/2024 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center #

10/25/2024 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center #

10/26/2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena #

10/27/2024 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center #

10/30/2024 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena *

11/1/2024 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum *

11/4/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *

11/6/2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

11/7/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/8/2024 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *

11/10/2024 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center *

11/12/2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena *

11/13/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

11/14/2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

11/17/2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

11/18/2024 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center *

11/19/2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

11/21/2024 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/22/2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

11/23/2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

#Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay

*ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen