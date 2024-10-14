Scottish DJ and Producer Jack Revill ‘Jackmaster’ Dies At 38

IBIZA (CelebrityAccess) – Jack Revill, the Scottish DJ and producer known as Jackmaster, passed away in Ibiza on Saturday (October 12). News of his death was confirmed via his family in a statement posted to his official Instagram account. The cause of death was complications from an accidental head injury. He was 38.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster,” his family shared. “Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of 12th October, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.” His family, including his siblings Kate, Sean, and Johnny, expressed their heartbreak and requested privacy as they grieve.

Jackmaster was a key figure in the electronic music world, co-founding the influential Glasgow label Numbers, where he discovered and supported numerous artists. Known for his genre-spanning DJ sets, he became a beloved presence in clubs and festivals around the globe. His eclectic mixes, blending everything from house to techno and even ’80s pop, earned him a BBC Radio 1 residency and several prestigious awards, including the Sub Club Electronic Music Award and the Tennents’ Golden Can Award for his contributions to Scottish culture.

His label Numbers, which he helped build, released records by artists such as Jessie Ware, Jamie xx, and the late Sophie. Jackmaster’s FabricLive.57 mix in 2011 was a major turning point in his career, leading to gigs around the world.

In 2018, Jackmaster faced controversy when he admitted to inappropriate behavior at a festival while under the influence of GHB. He publicly apologized and sought treatment, taking time out to focus on recovery. Those impacted by the incident later supported his return to music after his efforts to address his actions.

He continued touring and producing, with his most recent project being the release of his first full EP, Vizor/Early Experiments, in 2022.

His last public post on Instagram was about his September gig at Hï Ibiza, where he said the “vibe was wicked.”

RIP.