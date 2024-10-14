The Kurland Agency Welcomes Sonic Symphony

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Kurland Agency (TKA) welcomes SONIC SYMPHONY, an immersive live experience that celebrates more than three decades of music from SEGA’s iconic mascot. From the classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, this concert will take you on a musical journey through the colorful world of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Relive your favorite Sonic moments, brought to life by a full symphony orchestra. Sonic Symphony will be an electrifying tribute to the music that has defined generations of gamers, old and new. TKA is booking worldwide except for North America and Europe.