Brindley Brothers Announce Rebrand And Expanded Portfolio As Union Stage Presents

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – On the 23rd anniversary of their first venue, Jammin’ Java, the growing DMV-based promoter and venue operator has announced the launch of a new umbrella brand, Union Stage Presents, and the addition of the Pearl Street Warehouse and Howard Theatre to their portfolio of venues, with big plans for the future.

The Brindleys are excited to announce the rebrand as Union Stage Presents – a masthead that includes six venues: Union Stage, Jammin’ Java, Miracle Theatre, The Theatre at Capital Turnaround, Pearl Street Warehouse, and The Howard Theatre. The rebrand is in keeping with their continued community-centered vision that pushes the boundaries of how great the show-going experience can be.

“It is a classic overnight success story – 23 years in the making,” joked the Brindleys. “It is crazy that over two decades after taking over Jammin’ Java, we are still on this journey but now with six venues, over 200 employees, and a projected 1,200 concerts and events in the coming year. The best part is that we’re on this mission with a world-class team we love and who are truly the next generation of tastemakers for live music in DC.”

Union Stage Presents builds on the long-standing record of excellence that the Brindleys established with Jammin’ Java in the early 2000s, a strip mall hole-in-the-wall with no previous venue operations experience in 2001. After transforming it into a thriving hub for both the community and emerging artists, with bands such as Paramore and The Lumineers having graced its stage, they never stopped building. Most recently, they turned The Howard Theatre into a Top 50 club in the US (based on ticket sales) and took over the beloved waterside hangout Pearl Street Warehouse – creating a multi-venue anchor along with Union Stage for intimate shows at The Wharf.

The Union Stage Presents rebrand launch includes a new website HERE with updated social media channels and a first-ever physical box office offering fee-free tickets as part of the Pearl Street addition to the venue roster. In addition, every person who buys tickets at the Pearl Street box office for the first six weeks will be entered to be one of six winners of “The Pass” which allows winners alongside their plus 1s to get into any show across the six venues through 2025. Winners will be announced at the end of November.

Lastly, there will be a week-long happy hour at all shows across all six venues starting today (October 15) and running until Tuesday (October 22) featuring $6 venue house beers or canned mocktails.