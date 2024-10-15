FDNY Veteran Captain And Beloved Brooklyn Rapper Ka Dies At 52

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Brooklyn rapper Ka, born Kaseem Ryan, has passed away at the age of 52. His family shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram account on Monday (Oct. 14), revealing that he died unexpectedly on Saturday.

The statement highlighted Ka’s dedication to his community, both through his music and his 20-year service as a captain in the New York City Fire Department. It mentioned his role as a first responder during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, underscoring the heroic legacy he leaves behind. “Ka lived a life of service—to his city, to his community, and his music,” the post reads. He is survived by his wife, mother, and sister, and his family has asked for privacy as they mourn his loss.

Ka was not only a respected firefighter but also an influential independent rapper with a unique style. He self-released eleven solo albums, including The Thief Next to Jesus, which dropped in August. His career began in 1993 as a founding member of Natural Elements before he formed the duo Nightbreed with the late rapper Kev. His critically acclaimed solo projects Grief Pedigree and The Night’s Gambit solidified his reputation as a master lyricist in underground hip-hop.

Over the years, Ka collaborated with notable artists like Roc Marciano, Navy Blue, and GZA. He also worked with producers Animoss, as part of Hermit and the Recluse, and Preservation, under the alias Dr. Yen Lo. His influence extended beyond his music, contributing to the production side of the industry as well.

Fans and fellow rappers paid tribute to Ka, with Mickey Factz writing, “KA is one of the greatest lyricists ever…. And without rhyming, being a fireman is one of the greatest jobs we as people respect. I’m heartbroken. Condolences to the family.” Rome Streetz added, “Rest in paradise to a Legend.”

He will be remembered for his contributions to both music and his community. RIP.