PPL Named By John Lennon Estate To Collect Neighboring Rights Royalties

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The estate of John Lennon has appointed PPL to collect neighboring rights royalties for all sound recordings featuring Lennon or Yoko Ono as performers. This move ensures that PPL will handle the collection of broadcast and public performance royalties for Lennon, Ono, and The Beatles in markets where these rights are applicable.

Lennon, who released his first solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, in 1970, is best known for songs like “Mother” and “Working Class Hero.” His second solo album, Imagine, was a major success, reaching the top of the charts in the UK, USA, Japan, and Australia. Throughout his solo career, Lennon released 11 albums and 23 singles, achieving 25 No.1 singles on the US Hot 100 as a performer, writer, or co-writer. He also scored three No.1 albums in the US as a solo artist.

Lennon and Ono made a significant impact with tracks such as “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and “Give Peace a Chance.” Their album Double Fantasy, which won a Grammy, remains their most commercially successful collaboration. Ono, in her own right, has recorded 14 studio albums, and eight collaborative LPs, and released 40 singles. She also became well-known in the electronic music scene, with 13 No.1 singles on the US Dance Chart.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem shared his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, “It is an honor to be appointed by the John Lennon Estate for neighboring rights collections… It is a privilege to advocate for and collect public performance and broadcast rights globally for such a revered catalog of recorded music.”

To celebrate this new partnership, PPL compiled a list of the Top 10 most-played Lennon songs in the UK across radio and TV in the 21st century. Leading the list is “Woman,” followed closely by “Imagine.”