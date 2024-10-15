Rock Guitarist Jason E. Lee Killed In Shooting In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Ratt and founder of the band Red Dragon Cartel was killed after he was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was 67.

According to a statement from his publicist, law enforcement officials in Las Vegas believe the shooting was random and occurred while Lee took his dog for an early morning walk.

A Norfolk native who grew up in San Diego, Lee was a member of a local band called Teaser before he was recruited as a member of the band Mickey Ratt, later shortened to Ratt.

He was also a member of Los Angeles rock groups such as Sextet and Rough Cutt before he was hired as the guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, contributing to albums such as Bark At The Moon and Ultimate Sin.

In 1988, he launched Badlands with vocalist Ray Gillen drummer Eric Singer, and bassist Greg Chaisson. He also appeared on tributes to musical tributes to Queen, AC/DC, Rush, Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, and Metallica through the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2013, he launched the Red Dragon Cartel, releasing their self-titled debut album Red Dragon Cartel in 2014 and Patina in 2018.