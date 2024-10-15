Singer-Songwriter Libby Titus, Dead At 77

(CelebrityAccess) — Libby Titus, a singer and songwriter, known for her collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, died on Sunday. She was 77.

Her passing was announced by her longtime collaborator and husband, Donald Fagen: “My beautiful wife, Libby Titus Fagen, passed on October 13th surrounded by family. Thanks for keeping us in your thoughts, and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

A native of Woodstock, New York, Titus released her debut album, a self-titled collection of folk and rock covers in 1968.

In 1977, she released her sophomore album, also titled Libby Titus, which featured high profile producers such as Carly Simon, Paul Simon, and Phil Ramone and included original material such as “Love Has No Pride”, which she wrote with Eric Kaz and which would become one of her best known songs.

Along with her work as a recording artist, Titus collaborated with other artists, including Burt Bacharach, penning five songs with the music legend, including “Riverboat,” “In Tune,” and “I Live in the Woods”

She also partnered with New Orleans legend Dr. John to write music for Robert Frank’s short film Energy and How to Get It (1981) and was featured as an actor in the film.

She followed it up almost a decade later with another album of the same name that included original material, including “Love Has No Pride”, which she co-wrote with Eric Kaz.

In the late 1980s, she produced a series of concerts that evolved into the New York Rock and Soul Revue, a supergroup that included music luminaries such as Dr. John, Donald Fagen, Phoebe Snow, Jevetta Steele, Walter Becker, Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs and Phoebe Snow, among others.

The project led to a live album in 1991, The New York Rock and Soul Revue: Live at the Beacon, which compiled selections from a series of live performances at the historic concert venue.

Titus was a longtime romantic partner of Levon Helm and the couple had a daughter, singer Amy Helm. She married Donald Fagen in 1993.