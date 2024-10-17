Appalachian Allies Announce Benefit Concert For East Tennessee Hurricane Relief

KNOXVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Appalachian Allies proudly announce a benefit concert featuring Adeem the Artist, Andy Wood, Darrell Scott, Jerry Douglas, Larkin Poe, R.B. Morris, and Sarah Jarosz. This event will support crucial flood relief efforts in Eastern Tennessee. Funds raised will go directly to the affected communities thanks to the incredible efforts of the East Tennessee Foundation, a Knoxville-based nonprofit committed to helping communities recover and rebuild after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. Taking place on Sunday, October 27, at Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, host Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis will bring together a lineup of artists to aid those affected by the recent storms.

Daniel Kimbro, co-host and creator of Appalachian Allies shares his thoughts on how the benefit came about, “In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a lot of attention has been directed toward Western North Carolina, toward the Asheville area, and rightly so, but storm waters don’t recognize borders. There are towns in East Tennessee’s Appalachian region that lack the resources to repave a sidewalk, let alone start recovering from a truly catastrophic event. I grew up visiting family, fishing, and playing music in many of these communities and counties that are now in deep trouble. I’ve been a professional musician for over twenty years, and while I try not to ask favors of my peers, this time I cast a wide net, this time it’s too close to home, and this time I feel like I can help. We want to raise more funds and awareness, to get folks the supplies they need to survive in the short term and revive over the long haul.”

The East Tennessee Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing grants, scholarships, and support for nonprofit organizations, all while fostering community engagement and promoting sustainable development. All proceeds from Appalachian Allies will go towards the East Tennessee Foundation in support of the rural Appalachian areas that have been greatly devastated by Hurricane Helene.