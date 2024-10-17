Country Music’s Jeannie Seely Honored With ‘Jeannie Seely Interchange’ Road Sign Near Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grand Ole Opry staple Jeannie Seely is one of the most recognized classic country names in Nashville, and now she has the “street cred” to prove it. The Jeannie Seely Interchange is now cemented into history with road signs officially in place near the Grand Ole Opry House.

Recently, following her 5,381st performance on the Opry, Seely was called back to the stage for a special presentation made by Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, along with TN State Senator Heidi Campbell and TN State Representative Darren Jernigan.

A replica of the sign stating “Grand Ole Opry Star Jeannie Seely Interchange” was then displayed for the Opry audience to see.

“To be recognized by the entire state of Tennessee is overwhelming,” says Seely. “Thank you so much for naming the interchange at the entrance to the Grand Ole Opry in my honor. Hopefully, this will serve as one more sign of welcome to the folks who visit Nashville and support our music industry. I’m so grateful.”

In closing, Seely thanked Commissioner Ezell, Senator Campbell, Representative Jernigan, and her husband Gene Ward who she said “taught me about the community and how to serve and be a part of it.”

Seely’s had a busy year. In August, she was presented with the “Jo Walker-Meader Lifetime Achievement Award” at the recent 21st annual SOURCE Awards, which honors trailblazing women in the music industry. The ceremony was held at Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and presented by Springer Mountain Farms. Seely has co-hosted the awards show for many years with Brenda Lee, who paid tribute to Seely by saying she “gives so much and asks for almost nothing in return which, in this industry, almost never happens.” Lee also referred to Seely as a rare “real” person in the industry and noted that Seely has performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage 5,375 times which is more than any other artist.

Additionally, she was recently named the Artist Ambassador and Honorary Chair of Music for Seniors’ inaugural “Lighting Up Lives” campaign, a month-long awareness and fundraising effort that aims to highlight the impact of music on the health and happiness of older adults in Tennessee.

Music for Seniors connects talented local musicians with older adults through live, interactive music programs. These events are designed to engage the mind and spirit, promote health, reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, and enrich the lives of everyone involved. For 17 years Music for Seniors has played a vital role in enhancing the quality of lives for seniors, and this year they will serve more than 45,000 older adults through more than 1,700 live music events.

Last month, she performed at “An Evening with Jeannie Seely and Friends” at the Soho House Nashville, which benefited the organization.