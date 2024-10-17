March Shows Added To Eagles’ Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 28 shows over fourteen weekends from Friday (September 20) through Saturday (March 15). The Sphere residency offers fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday (October 25) at 10 am PT.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday (October 22) at 10 am PT. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday (October 24) at 10 am PT.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – the only resort attached to Sphere – with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and priority entry to Third Encore, the Eagles fan experience built in partnership with Vibee. Third Encore allows Eagles fans to browse unique items, get up close with rare memorabilia, and shop at the accompanying merch store. Exclusive to Vibee the Third Encore also includes the Troubadour VIP Lounge, an intimate recreation of the music venue, where Glenn Frey and Don Henley met in 1970. Located on the second floor of the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian Resort, Third Encore is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM on show weeks only.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, October 18 / Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1 / Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8 / Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6 / Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13 / Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17 / Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24 / Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14 / Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21 / Saturday, February 22

Friday, March 7 / Saturday, March 8

Friday, March 14 / Saturday, March 15