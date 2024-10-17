Truth Or Dare Records Signs Austin Williams To RECORDS Nashville / Columbia Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – During his sold-out headline set at Nashville’s Exit/In, country music singer/songwriter Austin Williams and Truth Or Dare Records announced Williams’ new label partnership with RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records, the joint-venture label between Sony Music and veteran executive Barry Weiss.

“Some people work to leave home, but I work to stay,” says Williams. “Nashville’s a ten-year town, so people move here to eventually claim their stake in it. Being able to sign a label deal is a dream come true for hometown kid.”

“When meeting with the teams at Columbia and RECORDS Nashville, it was a no-brainer,” he continues. “They are the best in the business and have unmatched work ethic. When hard work meets hard work, everything that’s meant to be will happen.”

“We’re super excited about working with Austin,” says Barry Weiss, Partner and Co-Founder of RECORDS. “It’s a rare thing for a 20-year-old to possess this much of a work ethic, drive, and killer instinct along with such wide musical breadth.”

In addition to the announcement, Friday’s show was a special moment for Williams, who was born and raised just outside Nashville. He performed a rousing 90-minute set for a packed hometown crowd, performing songs from his ‘Wanna Be Saved EP’ and his ‘Broken Things Break Things EP.’ He also brought award-winning songwriter Trent Tomlinson on stage to perform Tomlinson’s song “One Wing In The Fire.”

Williams is repped by Loyd Potts and Ken Madson at Ignition Management with agency representation at CAA.