Apple Music Adds Set Lists, Expands Concert Discovery With Bandsintown

(Hypebot) — Apple Music has launched a feature that lets artists to turn concert setlists into playlists. Apple Music For Artists’ Set List integrates with Bandsintown to create tour-related playlists and increase concert discovery.

Artists can create Apple Music Set Lists for past or future shows and tours that have been uploaded to a Bandsintown via a connected Bandsintown For Artists account. Set Lists will be displayed on Apple Music and Shazam Artist Pages as well as Shazam event pages and Apple made it easy to share them on socials.

“This can be a fun way to announce a future tour, reach fans who couldn’t make the live experience, or reconnect with those that were at your show,” suggests Apple.

The announcement expands on the Apple Music integration announced last year that makes tour dates posted on Bandsintown discoverable on Shazam, Apple Maps and iPhone’s Spotlight Search.

Apple Music For Artists instructions for creating a Set List.

“Go to Artist Content and scroll down to Artist Playlists. There you’ll find all of your Set Lists that are live on your Apple Music artist page or in progress. Follow these steps to create a new Set List:

Click the (+) button next to Artist Playlists to make a new Set List. If you have not made a Set List yet, click the Create a Set List button. Select the type of show you’re creating a Set List for (a concert, tour, or residency) and add an event name. Add an event. If you’ve connected your Bandsintown account with Shazam, you should see your upcoming scheduled events for selection. If you don’t see your event listed, connect your Apple Music artist page with Bandsintown. Otherwise, manually enter an event, and provide the location and date. Set a publish date. Select a date for the playlist to publish on Apple Music. You must select a date that is no earlier than one day in the future. The playlist will publish at the local date and time of where the user who created the playlist is located. Click Continue when you are done. Use search to select tracks for your Set List. You can search by song name or by pasting a song’s Apple Music link in the search bar. A Set List playlist should include tracks of the songs you performed at a show or on tour. If your set list has slightly changed on different nights of your tour, use the track listing that most accurately captures the whole tour. If covers or collaborations with another artist are part of your tour, those artists can also be included on your Set List. Drag and drop each track to update the order of your Set List. When your Set List is ready, click Publish. Your Set List will be available on Apple Music on your previously selected publish date.”

Bruce Houghton