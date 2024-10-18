Justin Grant Named Senior Vice President/Head of Urban Digital At Capitol

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Records announced the appointment of Justin Grant to the role of Senior Vice President/Head of Urban Digital at the label.

Grant’s new role at Capitol will see him oversee the creation and execution of marketing campaigns for the label’s roster of R&B and hip-hop artists across the Capital, Motown, and Priority Records brands.

Grant, who will be based in New York, joins the label from Atlantic Records, where he spent a decade, serving most recently as Vice President, Digital Marketing & Sports Partnerships.

“Justin has a proven track record in building some of the best known artists brands in the world,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “He knows what it takes to break artists. He is hugely respected and exceptional at what he does and I know our artists and staff are going to benefit from his years of experience as he comes in to lead the Urban Digital team at Capitol.”

“I’m honored to join the legacy of Capitol Records and lead the incredible urban digital marketing team as we continue to break the next great generation of artists,” said Grant.

Additionally, Capitol announced the promotion of Dante Smith to the position of Head of Motown Digital, where he will oversee the label’s digital marketing efforts on behalf of its roster of artists.

Smith joined Capitol in 2020 after roles at Revolt TV and HipHopDX. He began his career as an intern at Epic in 2013.

“Dante is loved by our artists and the entire team,” said March. “He has delivered brilliant marketing campaigns for a number of years now for artists across the roster and I’m excited to be working with him to develop the Motown brand for the future.”

“Working at Capitol to help develop and drive our artist brands has been hugely gratifying,” said Smith. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help grow the presence of the iconic Motown Records brand, which was built by icons and inspires new legends.”