Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Di’Anno, Dead At 66

SALISBURY, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Di’Anno, the original voice behind Iron Maiden’s first two albums and a pivotal figure in the rise of British heavy metal, passed away on October 21st at the age of 66.

His death was confirmed by Iron Maiden, who shared a joint statement: “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s immense contribution to Iron Maiden helped shape the band’s identity in its formative years, paving the way for the nearly five decades of success we’ve enjoyed. His powerful stage presence and unique vocals on our first two albums will be fondly remembered by fans and friends worldwide.”

Steve Harris, Iron Maiden’s bassist and founding member, added: “It’s just so sad he’s gone. We were texting recently, talking about West Ham’s ups and downs. Paul was still performing until not long ago, and I think that kept him going, giving him a sense of purpose. He will be missed by all of us. Rest in peace, mate.”

Born in London, Di’Anno joined Iron Maiden in 1978, fronting the band during its early years. His gritty, raw vocal style played a key role in the success of Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981), before he left the band and was succeeded by Bruce Dickinson in 1981.

After leaving Iron Maiden, Di’Anno pursued a solo career and collaborated with numerous other projects, including the supergroup Gogmagog and bands like Battlezone, Praying Mantis, and Killers. His distinctive voice and rebellious persona made him a beloved figure in the heavy metal community.

In 2011, Di’Anno faced legal trouble when he was convicted of fraud for falsely claiming over £45,000 in government benefits. Though sentenced to nine months in prison, he served only two.

In his later years, Di’Anno’s health declined, and he was confined to a wheelchair due to severe knee problems. A successful knee replacement surgery in 2021, partially funded by his former bandmates, offered some relief.

“We were grateful to have had the chance to reconnect with Paul in recent years and spend time with him again. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the entire Iron Maiden team, we send our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Paul,” the members of Iron Maiden added.