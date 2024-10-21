Jazzahead! Launches Eco-Friendly Booking And Touring Initiative

BREMEN (vip-booking) – The German showcase festival Jazzahead! has announced a new sustainability initiative for its 2025 edition, aiming to promote greener practices in the live music industry.

Scheduled to take place in Bremen from April 24 to 26, the jazz trade fair will introduce cooperative booking and a “green touring” tool as part of its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of live performances.

The cooperative booking initiative encourages event organizers to collaborate on tour planning, helping to minimize the travel distances for artists. This approach allows acts performing at jazzahead! to book additional European shows, creating more efficient and eco-friendly touring routes.

“From an ecological point of view, it makes little sense for a band from Spain to travel to Germany just for jazzahead!” said Sybille Kornitschkyas director of the trade fair. “We at jazzahead! want to actively contribute to making tours more sustainable in general.”

For the upcoming event, 38 showcase bands will be selected from over 600 applications, with the final lineup announced on November 19, 2024. Organizers from across Europe, including smaller venues in rural areas, will have the chance to book these artists for performances in April and May.

In a pilot project ahead of the main event, a “Green Pilot Tour” led by Greek-German bassist Athina Kontou will begin in Stockholm on October 19, featuring eight concerts in Sweden. Kontou will travel by train, showcasing the potential for more sustainable touring options.

Event organizers who join the initiative will receive free registration for jazzahead! and support with public relations efforts. They will also be able to use the new “jazzahead! Jury Selection 25” seal of approval.

Additionally, the “Green Touring Tool,” developed in partnership with the French organization Zone Franche, will be presented in 2025 following a trial period.