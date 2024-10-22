Dropkick Murphys Announce 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Tour

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary Boston-based Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys announced the details of their 2025 St. Patrick’s Dayw hich kicks off February 26, 2025 at The Paramountin Huntington, New York and wraps with a quartet of four hometown shows on March 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2025.

The Boston tour dates include a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet on Saturday, March 15 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which will support the band’s charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund.

Additional Boston shows will take place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & The Kilograms on March 14th, MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Menzingers & Teenage Bottlerocket on March 15th; MGM Music Hall at Fenway with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Rebuilder and Citizens House Of Blues with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music & Cody Nilsen on March 17th, which is already fully sold out.

“2025 is year 29 of Dropkick Murphys — and we’re excited as hell to bring our annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour to 14 cities leading into our hometown stand in Boston!! We are honored to have two amazing bands joining us for the entire run, The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket, with a few more friends joining us in Boston; we’re stoked to be playing shows with Hot Water Music, The Kilograms, The Bouncing Souls, Rebuilder, and Cody Nilsen on our home turf!” stated Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey.

Along with their Boston shows, Dropkick Murphys are lined up for a run of performances in the Eastern U.S., including The Anthem in D.C., the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and Mohegan Sun’s Arena in Uncasville and Wilkes-Barre, among others.

For fans who can’t wait until next year, Dropkick Murphys are currently touring North America with Pennywise and Dublin rock band The Scratch through October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The full list of shows for Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour is below.

Wed., Feb. 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Thu., Feb. 27 Washington, DC The Anthem

Fri., Feb. 28 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

Sat., March 1 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sun., March 2 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue., March 4 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Wed., March 5 Augusta, GA The Bell Auditorium

Thu., March 6 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando

Fri., March 7 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat., March 8 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound

Sun., March 9 North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery

Tue., March 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Thu., March 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri., March 14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sat., March 15 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun., March 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ∆

Mon., March 17 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues ◊

* with The Menzingers and The Kilograms

∆ with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Rebuilder

◊ with The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, and Cody Nilsen