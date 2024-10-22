Instagram Launches New Spotify Playlist Integration Feature

MENLO PARK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Instagram has launched a new Spotify integration that allows users to directly save songs they discover on the platform into their Spotify accounts. Now, whenever users come across music in posts or Stories, they can tap a new ‘Add’ button to seamlessly archive those tracks to their Spotify ‘Liked Songs’ playlist.

Spotify shared with 9to5Mac, “We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed. That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap.”

To use the feature, users need to connect their Spotify and Instagram accounts. Once linked, songs added via Instagram will appear in the ‘Liked Songs’ playlist and the ‘Your Library’ tab on Spotify. The integration is available for both iOS and Android devices and is reportedly rolling out globally.

This move comes as Instagram looks to catch up with TikTok, which introduced its own ‘Add to Music App’ feature about a year ago. TikTok’s version supports multiple streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. TikTok recently expanded its capabilities by partnering with Melon, a popular South Korean streaming service.

Instagram’s latest update builds on its ongoing collaboration with Spotify, following reports that the two companies were working on a feature to share Spotify listening activity through Instagram’s Notes feature. While this integration currently supports only Spotify, it could potentially open doors for future collaborations with other streaming services, possibly aligning Instagram with TikTok’s broader music integration network.