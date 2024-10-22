Singer Songwriter Zach Meadows Signs With WME

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – WME has signed singer-songwriter Zach Meadows for exclusive representation. His debut album, Road To Nowhere, was released in August.

“I’m so incredibly thankful to have partnered with WME. Since moving to Nashville, I’ve dreamed of the opportunity to reach a larger audience with my music,” said Meadows. “Performing live will always be what drives me in this industry, and I couldn’t imagine doing it with a team better than this.”

“Zach is an incredible storyteller and musician with a captivating voice that melds classic folk with rock and roll,” said WME’s Hayley Riddle. “I could not be more excited to welcome him to the WME Roster.”

A Florida native now living in Nashville, Meadows spent formative years honing his craft in Asheville, NC. He recently participated in the Blue Ridge Recovery Benefit to raise money for relief efforts from Hurricane Helene.

Musician Gabe Lee introduced Zach’s music to managers Alex Torrez and Emily Vincent of Torrez Music Group and they instantly knew Meadows was bound for a wider stage. “It’s always such an honor to be recognized by a major force in the agency world like WME, much less get invited to join the team. Thank you, Hayley Riddle, for believing in the incredible talent that is Zach Meadows,” manager Torrez shared.

In addition to his Road To Nowhere album, Meadows recently wrapped a stint on the road with Amble and will soon join Braxton Keith on tour throughout November.