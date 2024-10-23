Alejandro Fernández Announces ‘De Rey A Rey’ Tour In Tribute To His Late Father Vicente Fernández

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mexican music icon, Alejandro Fernández announces his new tour De Rey a Rey; a tribute to the music of his late father, the legendary Vicente Fernández. The tour is a celebration of the Fernández legacy—music, family, Mexico, and the classic songs that are the soundtrack of Latino life.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday (May 10) at Seattle’s WAMU Theater at Lumen Field and continues across North America with shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Las Vegas, and more, with a final stop in San Diego, CA on Sunday (September 21).
“I was born with two blessings,” said Alejandro. “First, being born Mexican, and second, being born a Fernández. This tribute is not about me; it’s about Mexico, it’s about Vicente Fernández, in my voice and in all of our voices as we sing together the songs that have become a part of our common heritage.”
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting this Friday, October 25 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.com.
DE REY A REY TOUR DATES
MAY 10: Seattle, WA: WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
MAY 11: Portland, OR: Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
MAY 17: San Jose, CA: SAP Center
MAY 18: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center
MAY 21: Highland, CA: Yaamava’ Theater*
MAY 23: Salt Lake City, UT: Maverick Center
MAY 24: Denver, CO: Bellco Theater
MAY 30: Houston, TX: Toyota Center
MAY 31: San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center
JUN 01: Austin, TX: HEB Center at Cedar Park
JUN 06: Chicago, IL: United Center
JUN 08: Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum
JUN 13: Reading, PA: Santander Arena
JUN 14: Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center
JUN 15: Fairfax, VA: EagleBank Arena
JUN 19: Atlanta, GA: Gas South Arena
JUN 21: Miami, FL: Kaseya Center
JUN 22: Estero, FL: Hertz Arena
SEP 05: Hidalgo, TX: Payne Arena
SEP 06: Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena
SEP 07: El Paso, TX: UTEP Don Haskins Center
SEP 12: Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre
SEP 13: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena
SEP 15: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena
SEP 19: Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center
SEP 20: Los Angeles, CA: The Kia Forum
SEP 21: San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena
In addition to the tour, Alejandro also announced his new single, a cover of his father’s classic “No Me Se Rajar,” produced by Edén Muñoz. It will be available this Thursday (October 24) at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on all platforms.