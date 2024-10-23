Alejandro Fernández Announces ‘De Rey A Rey’ Tour In Tribute To His Late Father Vicente Fernández

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mexican music icon, Alejandro Fernández announces his new tour De Rey a Rey; a tribute to the music of his late father, the legendary Vicente Fernández. The tour is a celebration of the Fernández legacy—music, family, Mexico, and the classic songs that are the soundtrack of Latino life.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday (May 10) at Seattle’s WAMU Theater at Lumen Field and continues across North America with shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Las Vegas, and more, with a final stop in San Diego, CA on Sunday (September 21).

“I was born with two blessings,” said Alejandro. “First, being born Mexican, and second, being born a Fernández. This tribute is not about me; it’s about Mexico, it’s about Vicente Fernández, in my voice and in all of our voices as we sing together the songs that have become a part of our common heritage.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting this Friday, October 25 at 10 am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

DE REY A REY TOUR DATES

MAY 10: Seattle, WA: WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

MAY 11: Portland, OR: Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

MAY 17: San Jose, CA: SAP Center

MAY 18: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center

MAY 21: Highland, CA: Yaamava’ Theater*

MAY 23: Salt Lake City, UT: Maverick Center

MAY 24: Denver, CO: Bellco Theater

MAY 30: Houston, TX: Toyota Center

MAY 31: San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center

JUN 01: Austin, TX: HEB Center at Cedar Park

JUN 06: Chicago, IL: United Center

JUN 08: Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum

JUN 13: Reading, PA: Santander Arena

JUN 14: Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center

JUN 15: Fairfax, VA: EagleBank Arena

JUN 19: Atlanta, GA: Gas South Arena

JUN 21: Miami, FL: Kaseya Center

JUN 22: Estero, FL: Hertz Arena

SEP 05: Hidalgo, TX: Payne Arena

SEP 06: Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena

SEP 07: El Paso, TX: UTEP Don Haskins Center

SEP 12: Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre

SEP 13: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEP 15: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEP 19: Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center

SEP 20: Los Angeles, CA: The Kia Forum

SEP 21: San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena

In addition to the tour, Alejandro also announced his new single, a cover of his father’s classic “No Me Se Rajar,” produced by Edén Muñoz. It will be available this Thursday (October 24) at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on all platforms.