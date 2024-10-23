ASCAP’s Chief Creative Officer John Titta Dies After A Battle With Cancer

John Titta and Billie Eilish attend the ASCAP 2019 Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — John Titta, chief creative officer of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), and a veteran music executive, has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

“All of us at ASCAP are heartbroken,” said ASCAP president/chairman Paul Williams in a statement. “John Titta was one of a kind, and truly one of the most beloved music industry executives I have known, with deep ties to songwriters across genres and generations.”

“John Titta’s warmth, his humor, his kindness, his love of family, and his passion for music were infectious,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. “John was instrumental in the success of so many songwriters throughout his storied career, and he shared his love of music and songwriters so freely that we all felt the joy. All of us in the ASCAP family are devastated by his passing.”

Titta was unquestionably a major figure in our musical life and, perhaps, in the history of American music.

Titta, who joined ASCAP in 2013, was the confidant and adviser to the performing rights organization’s writers, composers, and publishers in all genres of music, including pop, rock, country, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, symphonic, classical, film and TV music, and musical theatre.

From New York City, he oversaw a national team of membership representatives who are based in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, San Juan, and London.

Not only did Titta get to work with multiple genres of music, and with songwriters at every level of their careers—helping them get to the next level–but he also had firm ties with many of the world’s most celebrated songwriters.

Songwriter Billy Mann posted a tribute to Titta on Facebook as did many many others. Wrote Mann, “I will miss knowing your unreasonably passionate love for songs, music and artists was in the world. You were a day one believer in me when I was still sleeping on couches and while you were responsible for connecting me with Carole King and many others, you just always held me up. You held up so many young talents like a Godfather raises a loved one up high in the air. But beyond the “all roads lead back to Titta” stories that thousands in music have, you and I shared our experiences as autism dads. We could talk about music and the business and eventually we would wind up in a corner somewhere at an event or awards ceremony, parked on a couple of chairs talking about the weight of special needs parenting and preparing for life after us with humility. We didn’t have a lot of folks to talk openly with at that time and it bonded us.

King. Legend. All words overused so casually today in pop culture. But you were both, John. Rest in peace. Your memory will be a blessing to me, always. My thoughts are with your family. The music industry lost a one of a kind. There will never be another you.”

“I’m just devastated with the news of the passing of John Titta,” added CelebrityAccess senior writer Larry LeBlanc. “I’m proud that we became friends and I was able to introduce him to so many Canadian artists he loved like Randy Bachman and Daniel Lanois. John was a top executive at ASCAP and had been a significant music publisher and musician of note. He had the biggest heart of anyone I have known. He helped me countless times, and connected me to so many contacts as he did for so many others.”

The long game for Titta was his determination to elevate the profession of songwriting so that the world understands the importance of music and its creators.

He was a deft, and forceful administrator who pushed hard for songwriters, and for songs. Someone very influential in the acquisition and retention of many prominent ASCAP members, and in the development of originative business practices; instrumental in the programming of workshops, song camps, award shows, and and events.

From Staten Island, New York Titta’s first job in music was as a certified music teacher in New York’s public school system, and a private instructor. In time he decided to become a professional musician and soon started being hired as a session player. As a result, he began writing songs with songwriters signed to Screen Gems/EMI Music where he was soon hired to work in the tape room.

After four years at Screen Gems/EMI Music where he became a professional manager, Titta next moved to PolyGram Music Publishing as vice president of A&R in 1988 for five years; and from 1993–2006, he served as senior vice president/general manager of Warner/Chappell Music in New York.

Prior to joining ASCAP, he ran his own firm, MPCA Music Publishing.

Titta also served on the Board of Directors for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Titta is survived by his wife Lana Titta, his sons Alex and Julian, his daughter Martine, grandson, Mason, and his brother Michael.

The family is planning a private service to be followed by a memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John and Rose Titta Fund at The ASCAP Foundation, which Titta set up in memory of his parents.