Corn Music Publishing Signs Singer/Songwriter Kara Jackson In Partnership With Ark Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of award-winning poet, singer-songwriter, and producer Kara Jackson. In collaboration with Ark Publishing, a joint venture founded by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, Noah Goldstein, the worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes Jackson’s catalog and all future works.

Jackson’s debut album Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? was released in April 2023, immediately garnering praise from several top music publications. Her latest single “Right, Wrong or Ready” was released in April of this year and contains production work from Jackson with Goldstein and fellow Ark writer/producer Daniel Aged (Frank Ocean, Rosalia, FKA Twigs).

“I’m really honored to be working with Concord, Noah [Goldstein], and all the wonderful people on the Ark roster,” says Jackson. “I’m excited for the opportunity to grow as an artist and be guided by some of the greatest minds in the game.”

In addition to her music career, Jackson is a well-known poet. Originally from Oak Park, Illinois (adjacent to Chicago), her music and poetry are inspired by the American South and her experiences growing up in Chicago. She was named the Youth Poet Laureate of Chicago in 2019 and the 2019 National Youth Poet Laureate. Jackson is also the author of the poetry book Bloodstone Cowboy.

Jeremy Yohai, SVP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing states: “Kara is an extraordinary artist with a unique skill set and an amazing ability for storytelling. We’re excited to work together, alongside Noah, as she forages her own path.”

Noah Goldstein, producer and founder of Ark states: “Kara is a once-in-a-generation talent, whose words will resonate for many years to come. It is my absolute privilege to be able to call her part of the Ark roster, and even more of an honor to have the opportunity to be by her side on her journey as an artist, writer, and musician.”

Kara Jackson joins the Concord roster through Goldstein’s joint venture with Concord, Ark Publishing, established in 2019. Ark has signed songwriters and producers who have contributed to hits from artists including SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Omar Apollo, Khalid, Kid Laroi, J Cole, Steve Lacy, FKA Twigs, and more.