Jennifer Knoepfle Promoted To Head of A&R for the U.S. At UMPG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) announced the promotion of Executive Vice President Jennifer Knoepfle to the role of Head of A&R for the U.S.

Following her promotion, Knoepfle will continue to be based in UPMG’s Santa Monica headquarters and serve as an EVP of the company.

Knoepfle joined UMPG as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of U.S. A&R in 2022 and during her tenure with the music publisher, she’s been instrumental in signing artists such as Jack Antonoff, Lord Huron, Maggie Rogers and Wallows.

She began her career in music publishing in 2009 at Sony Music Publishing, where she rose to the rank of Senior Vice President of Creative.

“I am overjoyed to promote Jenn to this much-deserved position as Head of U.S A&R. She embodies everything a creative music executive should be; she possesses the ear to identify the best artists and writers — often early in their careers — and knows how to support, nurture and amplify their talents. Additionally, she is a thoughtful leader and mentor to our A&R team. I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with Jenn for years to come!” stated UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson.

“Every day, I am humbled to work alongside some of the most revered musical talent in the world. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to expand my role at UMPG, where I have the privilege of working with one of the very best executives in the business, Jody Gerson. I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new chapter, growing our incredible A&R team and working with them to pursue my greatest passion: discovering and nurturing talent, which remains the lifeblood of our industry,” Knoepfle added.

Following her promotion, Knoepfle announced the promotion of UMPG’s Daniella Rasho to Director of Global A&R and Deeba Abrishamchi to Director of U.S. A&R. Additionally, she announced the hire of Hollie Boston as Director of U.S. A&R.