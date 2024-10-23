UnitedMasters Strikes A Multi-Year Licensing Deal With TikTok

(CelebrityAccess) — TikTok, the influential short-form video sharing service, announced it has formed a new partnership with the music distribution platform for independent artists, UnitedMasters.

The multi-year agreement will provide TikTok with full access to UnitedMasters music catalog, while providing UnitedMasters artists with provide additional commercial opportunities through TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, allowing the platform’s users to incorporate music in their videos.

UnitedMasters catalog includes music from rising stars such as BigXThaPlug, Anycia, Tobe Nwigwe, and FloyyMenor, whose top hit song, ‘Gata Only,’ has been streamed over a billion times and who was announced as TikTok’s #1 Song of the Summer this year.

“Our partnership with TikTok provides UnitedMasters’ artists unparalleled access to a vast global audience, while TikTok creators and users gain early exposure to some of the most impactful independent music today,” stated Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of UnitedMasters. “TikTok recognizes the power of music and creativity, which is why we are excited to formalize this partnership.”

“We want to make the world’s best music available to our global community of over a billion music fans,” said Ole Obermann, Head of Music Business Development at TikTok. “That’s why we are so excited to be entering into a direct deal with a prominent independent label like UnitedMasters, with its deep, diverse roster of independent artists. Together, we’re ready to amplify these voices and bring their music to a global stage, unlocking new opportunities for discovery.”