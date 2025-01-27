Tao Group and Kygo Partner To Launch The Palm Tree Beach Club, A New Dayclub At MGM Grand In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Palm Tree Crew, a live entertainment, lifestyle, and hospitality company founded by Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo along with his manager, Myles Shear, has unveiled plans for the grand opening of their latest venture, Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand.

Developed in partnership with Tao Group, renowned for its restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment, the new club spans nearly 60,000 square feet and features a ground-level stage, a saltwater pool, 12 bungalows, 10 cabanas, and space for approximately 3,000 fans.

Designed by the Rockwell Group, the venue will seek to leverage Tao Group’s expertise in nightlife hospitality with Palm Tree Crew’s prowess in EDM live events.

“We continuously innovate to lead in hospitality. When the opportunity arose to collaborate with Kygo, Myles Shear, and the Palm Tree Crew brand on a new venue, we seized it to introduce a boutique, festival-style experience to Las Vegas,” said Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

“Palm Tree Crew, Kygo, and Tao Group are a perfect match, each dedicated to crafting unique, unforgettable experiences that unite people through live entertainment,” commented Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer at MGM Resorts. “We value our ongoing partnership with Tao Group and eagerly anticipate our collaboration with Palm Tree Crew, enriching the entertainment offerings at MGM Grand.”

The club is slated to open to the public in May 2025.