The Totally Tubular Festival Returns For 2024

(CelebrityAccess) — After a successful run in 2024, the 80’s New Wave package tour, the Totally Tubular Festival, will make its return in 2025 with a new tour.

Billed as the best ‘80s party on the planet, the tour was created by JPA agency founder Jon Pleeter and features a lineup that includes classic New Wave artists such as Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut100, The Tubes, The Motels, Musical Youth, and more.

The tour kicks off at the San Jose Civic Center on June 27th with additional shows scheduled across the U.S. during the Summer before wrapping at Everwise Amphitheatre in Indianapolis on July 24th.

” The audiences last year fully embraced the spirit of the tour and were wildly enthusiastic. The party continues this summer,” Pleeter said of the tour.

Tickets go on sale on January 31st at local time. A portion of the proceeds will go to support food banks locally in each market.

6/27 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

6/28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

6/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

6/30 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

7/3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

7/5 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

#7/6 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

^7/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

^7/11 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

^7/12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

&^7/13 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

^7/16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

^7/17 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Events Center

&^7/18 – Rama, ONT – Casino Rama

^7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

^7/20 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

^7/22 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center @ The Heights

^7/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheatre

# Houston lineup is: Right Said Fred, Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Motels

^ Includes: The Tubes

& Musical Youth does not appear