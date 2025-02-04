FireAid Raised More Than $100 Million (And Counting) For Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers of the FireAid benefit concert announced that funds raised by the event are expected to exceed $100 million, with additional fundraising efforts still underway.

The concert, held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featured an all-star lineup, including Billie Eilish, No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Earth, Wind & Fire, Katy Perry, Jelly Roll, Rod Stewart, Sting, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, and Joni Mitchell, among others.

The sold-out event also attracted more than 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms. Viewers were able to donate through multiple services, including Apple Music, Apple TV, DIRECTV, MyFree DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, Disney+/Hulu, FanDuel, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Netflix/Tudum.com, Paramount+/Pluto TV, Peacock/NBC News Now, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM’s exclusive LIFE with John Mayer channel, SoundCloud, TikTok, Veeps, X, and YouTube. Select AMC Theatres and Regal Cinema locations nationwide also participated.

FireAid was a collaboration between Shelli and Irving Azoff, Live Nation, the LA Clippers, and the Azoff family. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet served as executive producer, while Rick Krim was the talent producer. Operating costs were offset by the LA Clippers, and former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, matched every pledge made during the broadcast and VOD viewing. Live Nation served as the production partner.

The presenting partners of FireAid were Kaiser Permanente, Live Nation, and Scopely, whose support inspired more than 50 brands to contribute to this critical cause. Diamond Partners included American Express, AT&T, Capital Group, Netflix, Snap Inc., U.S. Bank, UBS, Venmo, and the Visa Foundation. Gold Partners included AEG Presents, DIRECTV, Goldman Sachs, HBO, Intuit, Starbucks, YouTube, and the Verizon Foundation. Silver Partners included CalHOPE, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce, Schuman Family Foundation, SiriusXM, Sony Honda Mobility, Spotify, and TikTok.

Funds raised from the event and related campaigns will support both short- and long-term recovery efforts for Los Angeles in the wake of the devastating wildfires that destroyed significant portions of the city in January.